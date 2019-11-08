Chase Young out due to possible NCAA issue from 2018

One of the top draft prospects in college football will not be in action this week.

Ohio State University announced Chase Young will miss Saturday's tilt against Maryland.

"Ohio State's Chase Young will not play in this Saturday's game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into," the school said in a statement obtained by NFL.com.

It's unclear at this stage what lead to the suspensions or how long Young might miss.

For the Buckeyes, who own the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff Ranking of 2019, beating Maryland, and potentially Rutgers the following week, sans Young shouldn't be an issue. With No. 4 Penn State and rival Michigan on the docket to close the season, the situation could become murkier if the status of the game-wrecking defensive end isn't cleared up.

For Young, the situation should not affect his draft stock one iota. If anything, Young potentially missing two games against lesser opponents might be a net benefit for his draft stock -- less wear and tear, and fewer chances of getting hurt. Young's former teammate, Nick Bosa, withdrew from school early last year after suffering an injury. Bosa still went No. 2 overall and is a heavy favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Believe it or not, Young might be an even better prospect than Bosa entering the NFL.

The OSU pass-rusher is a terror screaming off the edge that gives offensive linemen nightmares and quarterbacks bruises. His size and speed combo is ideal. He can chase down plays from behind, has a quick first-step, bullies o-linemen, and swallow running backs and quarterbacks alike. Watch highlights of his four-sack performance against Wisconsin -- who has a pretty good offensive line -- if you question Young as an NFL prospect.

Quarterbacks almost always go No. 1 in the draft -- whether by the worst team in the league or through trade. With several QB options expected to come out, that's likely to be the case once again in 2020. But Young should be the first non-signal-caller off the board come April's draft. If a team like the New York Jets or Atlanta Falcons happened to land the No. 1 spot, there is a chance Young could be the first player to hear his name called by Commissioner Roger Goodell.