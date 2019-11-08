Diggs on 'Hawks trade: Lions wanted to 'control voices'

Detroit's trade of Quandre Diggs to Seattle took many within the Lions locker room off guard.

The 26-year-old safety believes getting shipped out of town had more to do with jettisoning his big personality from the scene than any decline in play.

"I think it was more of just a control thing," Diggs told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "Them wanting to control the locker room. Control the locker room, control voices in the locker room."

A player shipped away is upset his former team moved on. Send the breaking news alert! It isn't the first time and it won't be the last time a player gets upset or blasts his ex-team.

Conversely, Diggs' comments are sure to provide fodder for the anti-Matt Patricia crowd, given the discomfort sewed early last year as he revamped the team more to his liking. If the Lions were simply shipping out a voice who was willing to question the coaching staff -- whose defense has been pathetic this season -- there would be a bigger issue.

As is often the case, the truth likely lies somewhere in the middle. Somewhere between "the team thought he wasn't playing well" and "Diggs says Detroit wanted to control the locker room" squats reality.

"Like I say, I don't have no ill will towards anybody, but at the end of the day, I'm at a new organization that respects the players, they respect your personality and the people that you are," Diggs said. "I'm just happy about my situation. Those guys, they do what they do, (what) they feel like what's best for the organization. I don't fault them, but at the end of the day, I'm good where I'm at."

Diggs has yet to suit up for the Seahawks, missing the past two tilts due to a hamstring issue. The safety was limited in practice Thursday and could make his debut for Seattle on Monday Night Football versus the San Francisco 49ers.