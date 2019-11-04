Jason Bell's 5 stories to Watch in Week 10

Each week through the 2019 season, former NFL defensive back and current BBC analyst Jason Bell will highlight five things to look out for that weekend. Watch Jason twice a week on the BBC.

Here are some key things to look out for in Week 10.

Will Russell Wilson upset the 49ers winning streak?

So this week the Seattle Seahawks take on the unbeaten 49ers and we get to witness Russell Wilson, who is the front runner for the MVP. It's between him and Deshaun Watson. Russell is having an unbelievable year and what he does well is the way he closes the games. At the end of the game, when it's on the line and you need a first down, that's when you see Russell Wilson make those plays. BUT he's going against the number 1 offense in the league with the 49ers. They're there because their defensive line is the best in the league. They are unbelievable at applying pressure to Quarterbacks. They got sacks and they are great in the Red zone. This issue is they haven't been great at stopping the run and Seattle can run. The other issue is the injury to 49ers Linebacker Kwon Alexander who has been phenomenal for them. I want to see if that allows Seattle to be successful at running the ball this game. I think the 49ers will win because their offense is much better than Seattle's defense. But the real match up will be seeing what this defense can do verses Russell Wilson and his offense.

How will Cam Newton being placed on injury reserve effect the Panthers?

You look at Cam Newton going on the injury reserve list and it does a few things. From the fans, to the organisation, to the starting Quarterback Kyle Allen and the head coach who has to take a look of questions, it finally puts the questions to bed. We're at the part of the season where you do not need outside distractions. This is a good team; they have a 5-3 record and they are in the fight. If Cam Newton isn't healthy you need to move on, and you need to stop having the pressure of the hope of him coming back. That can keep a starter like Kyle Allen looking over his shoulder and not trying to make mistakes. I'm not saying he was, but it's a possibility that it happens. Now that element has been totally taken away. It means players can go out and make plays and if it doesn't work out, they aren't going to get pulled or replaced. I think it was a smart move at this time of the season, especially if Cam is not 100%. I think Cam will be back next year, if healthy, because of his contract. But for this year I think it was the right move. They are facing the Packers in Green Bay, which is always an advantage for the home team. But these are both such evenly matched teams. Whenever there is a game like this you can always count on Aaron Rodgers' magic. Now the Packers will have to slow down Christian McCaffrey and that's going to be a challenge. However, their defense matches up pretty well with the offense, except for the rushing game. If they slow him down I can see Aaron Rodgers finding a way to make the magic happen. But this will be a tight, tight game.

Can the Cowboys wear the Vikings down?

First of all, I have to be honest, I'm going with the Vikings because my friends play there. I need to state that in case this doesn't work out. My friends are there, I'm going with them. That being said, this is going to be a battle. I need to see if this Cowboys offense is for real. They have played well in the last two games but they are going against a Vikings defense that is coming off a loss and is ready to bounce back. I think the matchup is going to be if this offense of the Cowboys can wear the Vikings defense down in the fourth quarter. Because the Vikings do tend to get tired as they keep a lot of the same personnel on the field. On offense Kirk Cousins needs to make the big plays because that is what it's going to take. The Cowboys will try and stop the run, so he'll need to make those big throws. That's is ultimately what it's going to come down to, who can make the throws against these two very good defenses.

Will we see the return of Patrick Mahomes?

The Chiefs are at the Titans and everyone is wondering if Pat Mahomes is coming back. I think that if he does, what we've seen with Matt Moore in there is a lot of protection. They are using extra bodies to protect Matt Moore and make it simple for him. Giving him two receivers, one of which is usually Tyreek Hill who can beat anybody. I think if Mahomes comes back you stick with the same game plan to make it easy on him. When Mahomes was playing before Tyreek Hill was injury so it will be interesting to see them back together.

Who is looking good for the MVP?

It's midway in the season so let's talk about the MVPs. The top three are Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Christian McCaffrey. If you want to add a fourth guy to make it interesting, it's got to be Lamar Jackson. Not only are all of these players have great success statistically, but they are the MVPs of their team. At this part of the season, before we head into who's looking good for the playoffs, it's really about who's been the best single player on your team. These guys do it all. Every week they find a way to make plays that are the keys to their victories. Russell Wilson right now is winning it just because his stats are out of control. He's got 22 touchdowns and one interception, that's ridiculous! Even though the Seahawks are trying to be a physical running team, he's always winning the games at the end. A close second is Deshaun Watson, he's doing it with a lot less talent around. They both create things out of nothing, and they are the clear two front runners. We'll see how many games they go on to win. That may decide who gets it but these two are a cut above.