Leonard Williams looks forward to tackling Darnold

Leonard Williams is used to seeing Sam Darnold in a red non-contact jersey, prohibiting the defensive lineman from hitting the QB.

The former New York Jets' defensive lineman, who was traded to the Giants on Oct. 28, now faces his ex-teammate Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and will finally be allowed to take Darnold down.

"That's funny because I randomly thought in my head, what if I beat somebody and go to tackle Sam and I let up because I can't hit him," Williams said when he was asked about potentially sacking his former quarterback, via the NY Daily News. "But no, that won't happen, though. I'll finally get to tackle him, that's going to be fun. It's going to be great."

Even while fantasizing about slinging Darnold to the turf, Williams insists he isn't extra motivated to beat the team that made him a top-10 pick in 2015.

"I mean I'm obviously excited to play against the team that I once played for and that traded me to this team now," Williams said on Thursday. "There's no extra motivation than last week. I'm still with this team, I still want to win every game like I would every week. The motivation level is still the same."

Williams didn't leap off the screen after his move from the Jets locker room across MetLife to the Giants, but he did lead Big Blue in pressures (5) in 45 total snaps in his first game with the squad -- a Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday versus the Jets, Williams and the rest of the Giants defense will be facing a much weaker offensive line. The Jets O-line is among the worst in the league and allows pressure like rusting pipe about to burst. Williams should be in Darnold's face plenty Sunday.