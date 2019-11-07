NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders a candidate for FSU job

Prime Time could be heading back to Tallahassee.

Hall of Fame cornerback and NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders has emerged as a candidate for the Florida State head coaching job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday night, per sources connected to the university.

Florida State relieved former coach Willie Taggart of his duties on Sunday after less than two seasons at the helm and is in the midst of a coaching search.

Sanders' connection to the Seminoles' athletic program runs deep. He played football, baseball and track at Florida State from 1986 through 1988, earning consensus All-American honors in '87 and '88 and the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back in '88. Sanders' No. 2 jersey was retired at Doak Campbell Stadium in 1995.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time first-team All-Pro, Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Sanders currently works as an analyst for NFL Network, where he hosts NFL GameDay Prime every Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. ET during the season.