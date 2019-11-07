What we learned from Raiders' victory over Chargers

The wild AFC West played host to a nailbiter on Thursday night, when the Oakland Raiders (5-4) snuck by the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6), 26-24, to kick off Week 10. Here's what we learned:

1. In the 60th year of this rivalry, and in likely the last game played between the two franchises in Oakland, the Chargers and Raiders partook in a down-to-the-wire finish that was emblematic of both sides' strengths and weaknesses so far this season. Following a slow third quarter where only field goals and punts could be found, L.A. pulled ahead on a 12-play fourth-quarter drive that ate up eight minutes and sapped Oakland's pass rush of its energy. Leaning on Keenan Allen (86 total yards) and Raiders penalties, Los Angeles took the lead on a goal-line pass to the ever-reliable Austin Ekeler (48 total yards).

Oakland's turn: As the Raiders did in last week's win over Detroit, Oakland turned to pass-catching back Jalen Richard and Hunter Renfrow on the ensuing hurry-up march, each player picking up two first downs as the Raiders neared the goal line, down four points. Needing a touchdown to take the lead, Oakland called a timeout with just over a minute to go to sub Richard out for Rookie of the Year candidate Josh Jacobs (19 touches, 101 yards) and full back Alec Ingold. On third-and-1 for L.A.'s 18-yard line, Jacobs took a handoff left, took a stumble through tacklers bulldozed by Oakland's offensive line and sped toward the end zone. Jacobs was not the focal point of Oakland's attack Thursday night, but when the Raiders needed a big pickup, the rookie was there. Philip Rivers' third interception of the night followed on L.A.'s last-gasp drive, and the Black Hole erupted in victory.

2. Oakland's defense entered Thursday night with just 15 sacks on the season, good for 25th in the league. Against Los Angeles, the Raiders racked up one-third of their season total, half of them courtesy of their fourth-overall rookie. Led by Clelin Ferrell's 2.5 sacks, his first tallied since Week 1, Oakland bum-rushed Los Angeles' backup tackles to apply pressure on Rivers. Right tackle Sam Tevi, inactive with a knee injury, was replaced by Trent Scott, while left tackle Russell Okung exited early with a groin issue and never returned, ceding Rivers' blind side to Trey Pipkins and, in turn, Ferrell. Maxx Crosby (0.5) and Benson Mayowa (1.5) took turns turning around Trent Scott, too. According to Next Gen Stats, the rookies Crosby and Ferrell set career-highs in pressures -- 10 and five, respectively -- with the former's pressure forcing two of Rivers' three picks. Drawing the Chargers' offensive line remedies most teams' pass rushing woes. When L.A. is down both tackles, that maxim is even truer.

