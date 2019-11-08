Week 10 bold predictions: Richard Sherman picks Russell Wilson TWICE

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 10:
Richard Sherman bests Russell Wilson in battle of my former teammatesThe Seahawks-49ers game hits close to home. I was drafted by San Francisco and played four seasons in the Bay Area before playing four more years in Seattle -- we won Super Bowl XLVIII in my final season. I still have several former teammates and friends in the league, and Monday's NFC West bout features two of them: Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman. Now, I hate to pit friend against friend, but I'm saying Sherm will pick off Russ TWICE in this game.
Role reversal! 2-6 Browns dominate 6-2 Bills in all phasesThe Cleveland Browns have scored more than 21 points in just three games this season, while the Buffalo Bills have only allowed one opponent to eclipse 21. The Browns' offense and defense step up in this one to help flip the trends. Cleveland gives the Dawg Pound something to cheer about, as it blows out the Bills by at least 21 points.
Fresh off the bye week, Saints absolutely OBLITERATE division rivalThe Saints' offense has posted 30-plus points, 350-plus passing yards and 510 total yards in both of the games Drew Brees has started and finished this season. Against a struggling Falcons defense, New Orleans runs up the scoreboard and beats its division rival by 40 points.
Passing woes continue for young New York quarterbacksThe two young quarterbacks (and maybe a cat) headline the Battle of New York, but both passers have certainly had their share of bumps and bruises this season. The Giants' Daniel Jones and Jets' Sam Darnold continue to struggle in this Sunday showdown, as the offenses combine for more rush yards than pass yards.
Against a stout Bills defense, Baker Mayfield enjoys his first big day of 2019Baker Mayfield has caught a ton of criticism for his on-field performance in Year 2, but I think the tide will turn when Mayfield and the Browns return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills' third-ranked pass defense. Mayfield has yet to throw for multiple touchdowns in a game this season, but he tosses three Sunday.