Browns OL JC Tretter signs 3-year, $32.5M extension

The Browns are keeping an integral part of their offense who handles the football on every down.

Cleveland and center JC Tretter have agreed to a three-year, $32.5 million extension worth more than $23 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the negotiations.

Tretter joined the Browns via free agency in the offseason leading up to the 2017 season and he's predictably flourishing in his first season under offensive line coach James Campen, who coached Tretter in his first four NFL seasons spent in Green Bay. Tretter plays a position that is difficult to quantify, of course, but by Pro Football Focus' metrics, he's elite.

Tretter brings tremendous value physically and mentally. When I polled Browns players in the spring, they almost universally named him as the smartest on the team. PFF rankings:



â¢ 8th-best overall-graded C

â¢ 9th-best pass-blocking OL (2nd-best C)

â¢ 16th-best run-blocking C https://t.co/ToCW0udsKx â Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) November 7, 2019

Tretter expressed in the offseason a desire to finish his career with the Browns, where he's made a home and has endured enough struggles to hope that he'll one day see through a complete franchise turnaround. When teamed with left guard Joel Bitonio, the two make one of the league's best interior duos.

While the Browns try different options at right guard and both tackle positions, they've been fortunate enough to have a reliable luxury in Tretter and Bitonio. With Tretter agreeing to stay in Cleveland through 2022 -- and Bitonio's contract also running through the same season -- they'll be happy to know they've solidified those two positions.