Jamal Adams, Jets front office make amends

Good news, Jets fans: Everything is fine with Jamal Adams.

The star safety met with general manager Joe Douglas on Monday and cleared the air, according to ESPN. The productive discussion included coach Adam Gase and signaled a change of heart for Adams, who had refused to meet with anyone but CEO Christopher Johnson following trade deadline activity that included the Jets mentioning Adams in a potential swap with the Dallas Cowboys.

"It went well," Adams said. "I told them I don't hate those guys. They said they don't hate me. I have nothing but love and respect for them, you know what I mean? We've moved on. We apologized to each other.

"We went about it a little different way on both ends. It is what it is. You live and learn. It's part of life. It's not going to hurt our relationship or how I feel about this organization."

Adams had previously taken to -- where else? -- Twitter to air his grievances after learning he was mentioned in a potential deal, and followed his internet remarks by referring to himself as someone who couldn't be traded a la Rams defensive dynamo Aaron Donald when speaking with reporters.

This new information has to calm the fears of Jets fans that their beloved Gang Green and its up-and-coming playmaker had suddenly met a divide that might have led to a breakup. Adams is undoubtedly one of New York's best young talents, and anything but retention would have been greeted with widespread anger as the franchise attempts to lift itself out of the cellar of the AFC East.

The 2018 Pro Bowl selection is having another stellar season, recording 43 tackles, 1 sack, five passes defended and one interception (returned for a touchdown) in eight games. The franchise cornerstone is no longer at odds with management, which should help Jets fans rest easy, even amid an otherwise forgettable season.