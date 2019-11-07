A.J. Green (ankle) won't make 2019 debut Sunday

In the end, A.J. Green will not make his debut this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals receiver told reporters Thursday that he won't play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

"I cant go out there when I'm not 100 percent," Green told reporters Thursday, per Jay Morrison of The Athletic. "It makes so sense for me to put myself in that situation to where I can have another time hurting (it), just like I did my toe. It's all about make sure I'm taking care of myself first. Everything else comes after that."

Green said his ankle swelled up after Wednesday's walkthrough. He added that he's day-to-day.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Green might be able to make his season debut this week, sparking a flurry of positivity that Cincinnati might finally see their star receiver on the field.

Alas, the setback during walkthrough will push the return at least another week.

Green told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday that controlling the swelling has been the biggest issue with the ankle injury. Once the ankle swells, the wideout loses range of motion in his leg.

"It's a process," Green told Pelissero. "I've just got to be completely healthy to where I can go out there and play at a high level. I can't risk hurting this thing again and setting myself back even further."

The winless Bengals won't push their star receiver back to the field. And with the 31-year-old hitting free agency this offseason, he won't do anything that puts a future payday in jeopardy.

And so, we wait.