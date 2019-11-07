49ers' Robbie Gould (quad) expected to miss 'MNF'

  • By Kevin Patra
The undefeated San Francisco 49ers have a kicker question heading into Monday night's showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that kicker Robbie Gould has a strained quad and is expected to miss Monday's game, per a source informed of the situation. Rapoport added that Gould's injury is not serious and not considered long term.

The 49ers are signing free-agent kicker Chase McLaughlin, per Rapoport.

The 36-year-old Gould has struggled this season, connecting on just 13 of 20 field-goal attempts, putting him on pace for a career-low 65 percent. Gould has made all 26 of his extra-point tries.

McLaughlin filled in for four games with the Los Angeles Chargers this season, making 6 of 9 field-goal attempts from Weeks 5-8, with a long of 50 yards. The 23-year-old also made all of his seven PATs.

With a pivotal NFC West battle for the 8-0 Niners on tap for Monday, the kicking situation in San Francisco is one to monitor through the weekend.

