Rank's 11 Week 10 fantasy sleepers: Roll with Daniel Jones

Welcome to Bye-mageddon, also known as, "is this really the week I'm going to be streaming Gus Edwards?" This feels like that scene in "The Day After Tomorrow" where Dennis Quaid draws a red line through the map of the United States. And the vice president asks, "what is going to happen to all of the people above that line." They are dead. DEAD! Just like your fantasy team this week if you've waited this long to figure out what you're going to do with all of these guys on a bye.

Although, I will point out that it's not a terrible idea to make your plans now to replace Russell Wilson for next week. And if you're looking ahead (like you should), you're screwed again because the Jets are playing Washington in Week 11. Although that does make Sam Darnold an interesting play for next week. The Raiders play host to the Bengals so you might want to jump in right now and secure David Carr who will be coming off a nice break. And Jimmy Garoppolo has the Cardinals again.

All that being said, let's try to go ahead and get you set up for this week. Even though I did make it seem dire. I mean, Dennis Quaid did end up saving his son Jake Gyllenhaal who survived by burning books in the New York Public Library. I'm a little too into that movie, I think. But let's proceed.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

I know it was ugly last week, and that was kind of expected. The Cowboys are pretty good against opposing quarterbacks. The New York Jets (this week's opponent) are not. The Jets are especially vulnerable to slot receivers, as Ryan Fitzmagic (!) showed last week. So not only is Jones going to be a good play this week, you have to love Golden Tate coming out of the slot as well.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

Tannehill has averaged more than 20 fantasy points in his three starts this season and has had a nice floor with 19 points. The Chiefs have allowed at least 20 fantasy points in three of their last four games after they had played so well this season.

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

Was the RB21 this season, so I'm playing fast and loose with the sleeper designation. And he's coming off a week where he scored 13 fantasy points last week. The Cleveland Browns have allowed the eighth-most points to running backs this season. Make sure he's in you lineup.

Patrick Laird, RB, Miami Dolphins

Since Singletary might be a little obvious, let's jump completely off the rails here and talk about Laird. The Dolphins traded away Kenyan Drake. Mark Walton is suspended. So a lot of people have rushed out to pick up Kalen Ballage. I want to believe in Ballage. But I remember him from Arizona State. He's like the best YouTube player in the game right now. Meaning, if you just watched his YouTube highlights, you would think he was Barry Sanders. But if you take advantage of NFL Game Pass and watch the Dolphins games (I prefer condensed because I'm not a masochist), it's not great. So if you wat to try to handicap who could end up being the lead back for the Dolphins in the coming weeks, I'm going to roster him for sure. I might be able to talk myself into starting him by Sunday.

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

Crowder was the lone bright spot for the Jets last week in Miami. He leads the Jets in targets, receptions and receiving yards this season. He's averaged just over five slot targets this year and the Giants have allowed the second-most fantasy points to slot receivers since Week 5.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts

He's scored 14.9 on average with T.Y. Hilton out of the lineup this year. And historical has done well when Hilton has been out. The Dolphins have allowed the most touchdown receptions to receivers since Week 7 with seven.

Ted Ginn Jr., WR, New Orleans Saints

When you're looking for bye-week replacements it's important to find a guy who will be playing in a high-volume offense. The Falcons defense has allowed the most receiving yards to wideouts since Week 4. He has 12 targets this season with at least 20+ air yards this year. So there is a chance he could be on the receiving end of some deep strikes. He should be on your radar.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Brandin Cooks has been ruled out against the Steelers this week. And I understand that the Steelers are one of the top defenses in the NFL in recent weeks. But at the same time, the Rams are still a high-volume offense and warrants a look during these bye weeks.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Another player who could benefit from Cooks being out this week. He's averaged more-than seven targets per game since Week 5 as he's become a bigger part of this offense. The Steelers have allowed three receiving touchdowns to tight ends since Week 6. That's the third-highest total in the league since over that span.

You want one more? Fine, let's do one more.

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

He's currently the TE20 on the season, with an average of 7.4 fantasy points per game this year. Which doesn't say much for the tight end position. He's had at least 10 fantasy points per game in back-to-back games this season. And he's playing the Dolphins. Ryan Griffin should have had a monster game against them last week, but the Family Guy was still pretty good. Griffin is the Family Guy. Peter Griffin. You get it now, right?