Antonio Brown set to meet with NFL next week

The NFL is set to meet with wide receiver Antonio Brown.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the league will meet with Brown next week regarding its investigation into civil allegations of sexual assault and rape, according to a source informed of the situation. Rapoport added this is the first meeting between Brown and the league and could spur others in the future.

The NFL is investigating Brown regarding multiple accusations. The league previously interviewed Brown's first accuser, Britney Taylor, who claims in a civil suit that Brown assaulted her twice before raping her. Through his lawyer, Brown denies all allegations.

The NFL is also investigating "intimidating" text messages allegedly sent by Brown to a second accuser regarding the wide receiver making past unwanted advances toward her.

"We do not comment on the specifics of on-going investigations," a league spokesperson told Rapoport.

Meeting with Brown is the next phase in the league's investigation, which is not expected to conclude anytime soon, per Rapoport.

The New England Patriots cut Brown in September after the allegations became public.

The wide receiver has filed grievances against the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots seeing to recoup roughly $40 million in unpaid salary, fines and voided guarantees.