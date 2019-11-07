Davante Adams (toe) suffered 'no setbacks' in return

Davante Adams' return to the lineup last week didn't go as planned.

The Green Bay Packers' offense got suffocated by the Los Angeles Chargers, and Adams didn't provide much playmaking after missing the previous four games.

The star receiver played 41 of 49 snaps (83.7 percent), per Next Gen Stats. The biggest plus is Adams came out of the loss without a setback.

"It gets beat up a little bit," Adams said, via PackersNews.com "but it's definitely no setbacks. Nothing like that. We just want to be smart so I can heal up and continue to get better and better. I'm obviously healed at this point, but as far as being a thousand percent back to myself, I wouldn't quite say I'm quite there yet."

Adams might have come out healthy enough, but the return produced a dud. The Packers' offense was stymied throughout the loss, mostly thanks to a Chargers pass rush that discombobulated a previously stable offensive line.

Adams was targeted 11 times and caught seven passes but earned just 41 total yards. Adams was by far the most targeted receiver. In fact, he was targeted more than the rest of the Packers wide receiver's unit combined. Allen Lazard caught three of four passes (44 yards), Geronimo Allison his only two targets (21 yards), and Jake Kumerow and Marquez Valdes-Scantling combined to catch zero of four total targets.

For the Green Bay offense to function better moving forward, quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows he can't lock in on Adams.

"We'd love to get Davante going," Rodgers said, "but we can't get away from what's got us to this point, especially the last three, four games before last Sunday."

In the four games Adams missed the Packers averaged 409.3 yards per game and 32.5 points per game, while Rodgers threw 10 TDs to 1 INT with a 9.2 yards per attempt average.

The opponents played during that stretch certainly played a role in that success, but Adams intimated that he believes the offense runs smoother when the ball gets spread around.

"We've been able to move the ball since I've been out," said Adams, who was a limited participant at practice. "So the focus shouldn't change on how we're trying to do things. Obviously, me being a big part of the offense, I'm going to get more looks here and there, and I'm going to do what I can with that, make the biggest impact I can for the team. It's not about me being back.

"So nothing should change as far as how we try to beat teams. It's not going to be some crazy air attack and have 15 targets every game. If that happens, I'll do what I can with it. but other than that, we'll let everybody else do what they've got to do to get that victory."

Facing a good Carolina defense on Sunday, the Packers' offense must be more diverse than it was in Week 9. On the plus side, it can't get much worse than the massive speed bump it just ran over on Sunday.