Neil Reynolds Week 10 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds returns with his 'Pre-Week 10 Power Rankings'. Watch Neil every Sunday LIVE on Sky Sports at 6pm.

1. San Francisco 49ers

The loss of Kwon Alexander at linebacker hurts but this resilient team has shown it can laugh in the face of injuries and offensive tackle Joe Staley could be back this week.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is a stud, the running game leaves defenses confused and on their heels and their dismantling of New England also saw Baltimore's defense step up big for a second straight game.

3. New England Patriots

Don't worry too much about the Patriots being run all over last weekend, although they do have some more mobile QBs to come. More pressing is finding some life for a struggling offense.

4. New Orleans Saints

This is harsh on the Saints who drop a spot just for being on a bye week. I just couldn't pull the trigger on dropping New England this far down. But the Saints are genuine Super Bowl contenders.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill is rounding into form and Patrick Mahomes should be back after Matt Moore's nice job in relief. And it seems as if Steve Spagnuolo's defense is starting to make more plays.

6. Green Bay Packers

Iâll forgive the Packers laying a proverbial egg in LA, just this one time. They need a big bounceback game against Carolina on Sunday and I would trust Aaron Rodgers to get that job done.

7. Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson just never knows when he is beaten. I should be worried about a game at home vs Tampa Bay being such a struggle, but all I saw was another MVP display from number three.

8. Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson makes magic every single week, Carlos Hyde seems to be a running back re-born and the defense - minus JJ Watt - was impressive at Wembley Stadium last weekend.

9. Minnesota Vikings

That was a tough loss on the road at Kansas City but let's not panic too much just yet. The Vikings remain a talented team and they are going to be in the playoff picture all through December.

10. Los Angeles Rams

The rested Rams return to action this weekend and seeing Jared Goff's performance at Wembley Stadium on a week to week basis is going to be key. The passing game must power this team now.

11. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are much-scrutinised and criticised but their offense is in fine shape at 436.8 yards per game and 6.7 yards per play and a second half run to the playoffs seems on the cards.

12. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are healthy in the secondary and appear to be rounding into the team they expected to be. But injuries are still a worry with DeSean Jackson now on IR with his abdomen injury.

13. Indianapolis Colts

All eight of the Colt' games this season have been one-score affairs. That in itself is incredible but it is also worrying when you have a shaky kicker who appears on his last legs in Adam Vinatieri.

14. Carolina Panthers

Itâs all yours, Kyle Allen. With Cam Newton now gone for the year, this is Kyle Allen's team. Who are we kidding? This team firmly belongs to Christian McCaffrey and rightly so.

15. Buffalo Bills

I see the Bills much higher in other power rankings but I'm just not sold on this team. I don't think they can keep pace with a number of AFC teams in the playoffs with Josh Allen at the helm.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

Freed from the shackles of the Miami Dolphins, Minkah Fitzpatrick is proving himself to be a talented and opportunistic safety and a focal point of a turnover-hungry Pittsburgh defense.

17. Oakland Raiders

They could use some work on the defensive side of the ball but Jon Gruden's men are fun to watch and Derek Carr is doing well at quarterback while Josh Jacobs flourishes in the backfield.

18. Los Angeles Chargers

The Londonâ¦ sorry, LA Chargers are a tough team to figure out. I think what they amount to is a club that is always going to be in close games. They will win some and lose some but they are in a hole that may prove tough to dig out of.

19. Detroit Lions

Give me Matthew Stafford, Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay... do what you want with the rest of this Detroit Lions roster.

20. Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry had two touches in the first half of Tennessee's loss to Carolina and 14 in the second half. That makes no sense to me. Give the big man the football early and let him wear them down.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars

Farewell, Gardner Minshew. We hardly knew you. Now what are the Jags' marketing team going do with all those stick-on moustaches? Nick Foles will be back at the helm after the bye week.

22. Chicago Bears

The Bears are broken and not just at quarterback. The whole offense stinks and that is connected to a worn-out defense getting run on week after week. It could be time for Chase Daniel.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston looked pretty good up in Seattle this past weekend and that is the problem with predicting his long-term future. He can look good one week and suck the next. No consistency.

24. Denver Broncos

In what was a meaningless game between two teams in the midst of lost seasons, this stood out to me. Denver held Cleveland to 90 rushing yards on 29 attempts. Decent.

25. Arizona Cardinals

Kenyan Drake looks like a nice fit in Kliff Kingsbury's attack and David Johnson could be back this week. But the passes to Larry Fitzgerald have dried up. He has seven catches in the past three games.

26. Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield is ageing before our very eyes and the Browns failed to score a touchdown in Denver. The difference between offseason perception and in-season reality with this team might be the starkest in recent NFL history.

27. New York Giants

Daniel Jones has lost five in a row. Might be time to give that kid, Eli, a fair shot at the job. I'm joking, Giants fans. Stay the course, suck it up this year and brighter days lie ahead.

28. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are coming off a bye but I have learned that the mood inside Atlanta's locker room is still very positive. Dan Quinn is good people and he has not lost this team... yet.

29. Miami Dolphins

I knew Ryan Fitzpatrick was going to mess up the whole 'Tank for Tua' thing. The Dolphins have been getting better and better for the past month and victory over the Jets was no surprise.

30. New York Jets

I wouldn't take the whole 'Sam Darnold sees ghosts' thing as a negative. At least that means he is seeing something. At the moment, he is playing like he has been blindfolded. Oh, and Adam Gase must surely go!

31. Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins are now routinely playing two and a half-hour games. Could it be that this team knows it is so bad that it is running out the clock from the opening whistle?

32. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are coming off a bye and the onus is now on Ryan Finley to continue stinking up the joint. If he can keep the malaise going, Tua is going to be wearing stripes come 2020.