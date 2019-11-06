DDFP: Week 10 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined on the Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank before the Week 10 games! The guys first preview the Thursday night match up between the Chargers and Raiders as Money heads up to Oakland to call the game (4:48). Next up, the group dives into Zaxby's Fresh Takes and debates which AFC and NFC teams that currently hold playoff spots will no longer make the playoffs come January (8:15). Then, the gang discusses the future of Cam Newton in Carolina (18:20) and what's next for Gardner Minshew now that Nick Foles was named starter (23:50). Finally, they round out the show with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 10 (36:20).

