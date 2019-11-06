Dave Dameshek Football Program  

 

 

DDFP: Week 10 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

Dave Dameshek is joined on the Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank before the Week 10 games! The guys first preview the Thursday night match up between the Chargers and Raiders as Money heads up to Oakland to call the game (4:48). Next up, the group dives into Zaxby's Fresh Takes and debates which AFC and NFC teams that currently hold playoff spots will no longer make the playoffs come January (8:15). Then, the gang discusses the future of Cam Newton in Carolina (18:20) and what's next for Gardner Minshew now that Nick Foles was named starter (23:50). Finally, they round out the show with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 10 (36:20).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play

Listen on Google Play Music
Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0