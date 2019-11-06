Zac Taylor expects A.J. Green to make debut Sunday

The long wait is over. A.J. Green is returning to an NFL field.

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday Green will make his season debut Sunday against the division-leading Baltimore Ravens.

It comes at about the best time possible for the winless Bengals. The Ravens (6-2) are rolling after taking down the previously undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football and will present a tremendous challenge for the Bengals, who are starting rookie quarterback Ryan Finley for the first time in his career.

Green has missed Cincinnati's season up to this point with an ankle injury suffered during training camp, and the Bengals have foundered in his absence, going half of the season without a win for their first-year coach Taylor. The struggle-filled campaign has also seen an internal dispute with starting left tackle Cordy Glenn, a benching of longtime starter Andy Dalton in favor of Finley, and even included talks of Green's potential departure via trade near the deadline.

Without Green, the Bengals have managed to remain among the upper half of teams in passing yards per game (11th at 257.8 yards per game), but fall to the bottom fourth of the NFL when it comes to finding the end zone through the air. Only the Bears, Broncos, Jets and Browns -- three of the four having dealt with quarterback changes at least once this season -- have fewer passing touchdowns than Cincinnati.

Cincinnati's passing numbers are also fairly inflated thanks to the Bengals' league-worst rushing attack, which has forced them to pass on 69.2 percent of downs through eight games. Receiver Tyler Boyd leads the team in receiving yards with 536, 10.5 yards per reception, but has scored just once in 2019.

Though self-imposed, the Bengals will encounter their own quarterback change in Week 10 when Finley takes the field. He'll be lucky to have Green lining up wide. They'll need him if they hope to have a legitimate chance against one of the NFL's hottest teams.