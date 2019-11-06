Jacoby Brissett (knee) to practice on limited basis

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will practice Wednesday.

Coach Frank Reich said the starter would get in limited practice reps today.

Brissett exited Sunday's loss in Pittsburgh early in the second quarter with a knee injury after guard Quinton Nelson fell into his left leg. The 26-year-old tried to shake off the injury and return, but the Colts held him out due to lack of lateral mobility.

The MRI on Monday came back with positive news, indicating Brissett suffered a sprained MCL.

That the starting quarterback isn't being held out of the week's first practice is good news for the Colts. The team will assess how Brissett's knee responds as they move forward through the week, but Wednesday's participation is a good sign for his availability Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

If Brissett can't go, or Indy decides to play it safe with the QB, veteran Brian Hoyer proved Sunday he is more than capable of moving Reich's offense. We'll have a better idea about Brissett's status as the week progresses.

In other Colts news, the coach said T.Y. Hilton will not practice. While the Colts won't rule out the receiver, Reich isn't expecting him to play Sunday versus Miami. Hilton is anticipated to miss three to four weeks after injuring his calf in practice last week.