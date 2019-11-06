No structural damage for RB Le'Veon Bell (ankle/knee)

Fresh off of perhaps the lowest point of a difficult 2019 season, the New York Jets received some encouraging news.

An MRI on running back Le'Veon Bell's injured knee revealed no structural damage, Jets coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. Bell will not practice Wednesday as planned, but Gase said he believes Bell will be OK to play Sunday.

Bell received 25 touches (17 carries, eight receptions) in Sunday's loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins, the most since he handled the ball 29 times in a Week 2 loss to the Browns, and completed the game but sought medical attention afterward. News of a potential injury to Bell was naturally alarming for a team that has already dealt with plenty of similar problems at key positions, but it appears as though the running back has escaped anything significant.

Bell is in the midst of a season full of career lows (3.3 yards per carry, on pace for two total rushing touchdowns) as part of a Jets offense that ranks 30th in rushing yards per game and last in the NFL in total yards per game. If the Jets hope to bounce back with a win over their crosstown rival Giants in Week 10, they'd sure be glad to take the field with Bell available.

Other injury news we're tracking on Wednesday:

» Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Wednesday receiver Adam Thielen's hamstring injury isn't long term, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys is up in the air.

Thielen's hamstring injury, which forced him out of Week 8's win over Washington, suffered no further damage in the Week 9 loss to Kansas City, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Minnesota's bye week coming in Week 12 after games against Dallas (6-3) and Denver (3-5) , though, it's reasonable to consider that Thielen might not try to rush back to the field.

» The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to re-sign wideout Jordan Matthews now that DeSean Jackson is on injured reserve, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

» Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he thinks wide receiver A.J. Green will make his season debut on Sunday. Green has been nursing a ankle injury.

» New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur says tight end Evan Engram has a mid-foot sprain and is in a boot. Engram later told reporters that while he will not be able to play this Sunday, he does not have a Lisfranc injury, per SNY. Engram called the injury a "low-grade" sprain and said it "could be a lot worse."

» Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) will practice today on a limited basis. Reich also said that wideout T.Y. Hilton (calf) will not practice. He has not been ruled out vs. Dolphins yet, but Reich does not expect for him to play.

» Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle) will practice today.