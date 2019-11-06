Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson among Players of the Week

They're running! Week 9's Offensive Player of the Week recipients are less than three weeks removed from going head to head on the field. After both secured POTW honors yet again this season, the next time we see them could be Super Bowl weekend.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after running and throwing over the New England Patriots in Baltimore's 37-20 victory in prime time. Jackson led four touchdown drives against a Patriots defense that had allowed just four such marches prior. The Ravens QB threw for 163 yards and a score and ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns. This is Jackson's second Player of the Week honor of the season after earning his first career award in Week 1.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his five-score showing in a 40-34 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wilson threw for 378 yards and a franchise-record five touchdown passes, including the game-winner, against Tampa Bay. This is the MVP candidate's second Player of the Week honor this season and the ninth of his career.

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his play in their 26-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Dupree racked up two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery against Indy. Dupree tied his career high in sacks (6) in the victory. This is the fifth-year linebacker's first Player of the Week honor.

Dallas Cowboys safety Xavier Woods was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for leading Dallas to a 37-18 victory of the New York Giants on Monday evening. Woods recorded an interception, his second this season, and forced a fumble against Big Blue. This is the third-year defensive back's first honor.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for playing a major role in K.C.'s 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Butker knocked in both of his PATs and all four of his field-goal attempts, including a game-winning 44-yarder at the buzzer. Butker was responsible for 14 points, more than half of Kansas City's total. This is the third-year booter's third Player of the Week honor and his first this season.

San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his contributions in S.F.'s 28-25 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Three of the rookie's five punts landed inside the 20-yard line, and Wishnowsky also hit a long of 50 yards. This is the first-year punter's first honor in the pros.