A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recat (see what I did there?) the "Monday Night Football" game between the Giants and Cowboys including a play-by-play of the mysterious black cat on the field that changed the Cowboys' luck. Cam Newton and DJax head to IR while Nick Foles is named the starter for the Jags. Is the news true about the Chargers and London?

