Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins The Colts defense draws the best matchup of the week, at least on paper, as they'll host the Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Miami has allowed four sacks and committed 2.1 giveaways per game this season, so Indianapolis will be a highly-added D/ST streamer. vs. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore put up an impressive 13 fantasy points against the Patriots last week, making their defense even more attractive ahead of an upcoming game in Cincinnati and first-time starter Ryan Finley. If the Ravens D/ST is on the wire, go grab them off the wire now. vs. Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns Buffalo ranked fifth among fantasy defenses a week ago, and an upcoming game in Cleveland makes this unit an attractive option again. The Browns have surrendered nearly three sacks per game, and defenses have averaged the fifth-most points against them. vs. New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons The Saints defense has produced at least eight fantasy points in three straight games, and a home matchup against the Falcons makes them a solid option. Defenses have averaged more than nine fantasy points a game against Atlanta's struggling offense this season. Start 'Em: Rams D/ST at Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers D/ST vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sleepers: Giants D/ST at New York Jets, Jets D/ST vs. New York Giants

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys The Vikings defense has scored a combined 19 fantasy points over their last two games, but a matchup in Dallas doesn't bode well for another nice stat line. Defenses facing Dak Prescott and the Cowboys averaged 1.4 sacks and the fewest fantasy points in 2019. vs. Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers Carolina has one of the top defenses in fantasy football, but a roadie against the Packers isn't favorable. In fact, defenses have averaged just one sack and one takeaway per game at Lambeau Field. In all, defenses have averaged four points against Green Bay. vs. Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Seattle's defense can be a viable matchup-based option in fantasy land, but this week's matchup in San Francisco makes it a fade for me. Defenses have averaged just 1.5 sacks and a mere five fantasy points per game vs. the Niners, so Seattle is a sit 'em this week. vs. Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns The Browns defense put up just five fantasy points against first-time starter Brandon Allen a week ago. Not good. I would fade them this week, as defenses have averaged just 4.3 fantasy points against Josh Allen and the surging Bills offense over the last four weeks. Sit 'Em: Chargers D/ST at Oakland Raiders (Thur.), Titans D/ST vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Busts: Chiefs D/ST at Tennessee Titans, Cowboys D/ST vs. Minnesota Vikings

