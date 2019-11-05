Jets RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) won't practice Wednesday

Ahead of a crosstown clash with fellow star running back Saquon Barkley, Le'Veon Bell is on the mend.

The New York Jets running back will not practice Wednesday, coach Adam Gase told The Michael Kay Show on Tuesday.

Bell underwent an MRI on his knee Monday after the running back apparently got banged up in New York's loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Gase did not elaborate on Bell's situation Tuesday.

The back has struggled so far in his first season with the Jets, rushing for 415 yards on 125 carries (a career-low 3.3 YPC) and compiling 242 yards on 40 receptions.

If Bell is too gimpy to go against the Giants next Sunday, Bilal Powell will be the go-to back. Josh Adams and Ty Montgomery could also factor in, though Montgomery's availability is unclear.

Elsewhere on the Jets roster, New York placed high-priced cornerback Trumaine Johnson on injured reserve. He missed last week's game with injuries to both ankles, per the league injury report.

This move could signal the end of the Johnson era in East Rutherford. Signed in 2018 to a five-year, $72.5 million extension, Johnson has been massively underwhelming in one-and-a-half seasons in New York. A change at defensive coordinator this season did not help matters, as Johnson was benched early in the year in an already-shallow cornerback corps.

Releasing Johnson would count $12 million in dead money in 2020, a sum the Jets might just eat to alleviate the toxic situation.

Joining Johnson on injured reserve is receiver Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder).