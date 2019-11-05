Chargers owner Dean Spanos blasts London report

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos emphatically shot down a report from The Athletic that his team has been discussed for a possible move to London.

"It's total f------ b-------, OK? We're not going to London," Spanos told reporters Tuesday. "We're not going anywhere. We're playing in Los Angeles. This is our home. This is where I'm planning to be for a long f------ time. Period."

The Chargers moved to Los Angeles ahead of the 2017 season and currently play home games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. They will move to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season, which will also be the home of the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL played four games in London this season with two games at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and two at Wembley Stadium. The NFL has played 28 games in London since 2007.