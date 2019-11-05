NFL honors nation's service members via Salute to Service

The National Football League today kicked off Salute to Service, the League's year-round effort to Honor, Empower and Connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. Salute to Service is highlighted in NFL games during Weeks 10-12 and in other special events around the League, as fans and the NFL's 32 clubs demonstrate their gratitude for the sacrifices of our heroes.

Since 2011, Salute to Service has raised more than $34 million for military and veteran nonprofit organizations. The NFL is proud to support its core Salute to Service partners -- the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), the Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the USO and Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) -- to fund programs and provide resources that improve the lives of service members, veterans and their families. The League also partners with USAA, an Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, to work together to honor and recognize service members and veterans with unique experiences around NFL calendar events.

"Through Salute to Service we're able to honor the sacrifices made by our heroes and continue to ensure that more service members, veterans and their families receive the assistance they need in a timely manner," said Anaa Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. "The NFL is proud to continue to highlight those who have served and continue to serve our country in the U.S. Armed Forces with a stronger emphasis on this during the month of November."

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 3 and continuing throughout the rest of the month, clubs will designate one home game as their Salute to Service game, honoring servicemen and women from all branches and their families. To learn what each of the 32 clubs are doing to support Salute to Service, visit NFL.com/salute.