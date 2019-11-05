Raiders' Arden Key (foot) likely out for rest of season

A beleaguered Raiders pass rush took a hit on Sunday that's likely to hobble the unit for the remainder of the season.

Oakland defensive end Arden Key broke his foot on Sunday against the Lions and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning.

Rapoport added that Key is getting a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson to confirm the initial view.

With a sack in each of the last two games, Key has two on the season, which is good enough for second on the Raiders, who have just 15 sacks on the year.

A third-round pick by the Raiders out of LSU in 2018, Key was a starter in 10 games as a rookie, but was yet to start in 2019. Still, over the last two games he began to find his stride, but is now likely done for 2019.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Tuesday:

» As the New York Jets await news on running back Le'Veon Bell's MRI results on his knee, the team is promoting running back Josh Adams from the practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The Jets are also signing linebacker Paul Worrilow, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Worrilow hasn't played since 2017 with the Lions, but the one-time starter with the Falcons signed with the Ravens in August only to announce his retirement a day later. Apparently that retirement has ended and he's headed to New York.

» Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said running back James Conner is likely to be limited in practice this week, at least in the early going, and at the end of the week the team would make a decision "accordingly" as to whether he will play on Sunday against the Rams. Conner did not play against the Colts in Week 9.

Tomlin also told reporters that offensive lineman Roman Roster remains in the league's concussion protocol but should be at practice Wednesday. Running back Benny Snell remains out following his knee surgery.

» New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is dealing with a sore foot following Monday night's loss to the Cowboys, coach Pat Shurmur told reporters on a conference call.

Shurmur also said that wide receiver Sterling Shepard remains in the concussion protocol. Shurmur would not speculate if Shepard could be shut down for the rest of the season, but he did say that Shepard's concussion and its continued symptoms a "serious issue," per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Giants cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) is expected to be activated off injured reserve the week, as well.

» Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted on Instagram that he underwent surgery on his core muscle injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson's season is likely over given the nature of the procedure.