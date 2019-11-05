Broken foot likely to end Raiders' Arden Key's season

A beleaguered Raiders pass rush took a hit on Sunday that's likely to hobble the unit for the remainder of the season.

Oakland defensive end Arden Key broke his foot on Sunday against the Lions and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning.

Rapoport added that Key is getting a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson to confirm the initial view.

With a sack in each of the last two games, Key has two on the season, which is good enough for second on the Raiders, who have just 15 sacks on the year.

A third-round pick by the Raiders out of LSU in 2018, Key was a starter in 10 games as a rookie, but was yet to start in 2019. Still, over the last two games he began to find his stride, but is now likely done for 2019.