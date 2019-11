Dave Dameshek is solo in Studio 66 but joined by Eddie Spaghetti behind the glass to recap Week 9 of the NFL! After the Baltimore Ravens' big win over the New England Patriots, the guys thought it was time to map out the AFC playoff picture to see who gets the Wild Card spots between the Bills, Chargers, Raiders, Steelers, Colts, etc. (7:06). The duo rounds out the show with the Food Block discussing the most important Thanksgiving dishes (46:20).

