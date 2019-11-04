Who is the Week 9 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 9 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals The quarterback completed 17 of 24 attempts (70.8 percent) for 241 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 130.7 passer rating against the San Francisco 49ers.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills The running back totaled 140 scrimmage yards (95 rush, 45 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in the Bills' 24-9 win over the Washington Redskins.

Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders The running back rushed for 120 yards on 28 attempts (4.3 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in the Raiders' 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks The wide receiver had six receptions for 123 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 40-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.