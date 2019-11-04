 

 

 

Who is the Week 9 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

  • By NFL.com
In Week 9 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES


Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

The quarterback completed 17 of 24 attempts (70.8 percent) for 241 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 130.7 passer rating against the San Francisco 49ers.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

The running back totaled 140 scrimmage yards (95 rush, 45 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in the Bills' 24-9 win over the Washington Redskins.

Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

The running back rushed for 120 yards on 28 attempts (4.3 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in the Raiders' 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

The wide receiver had six receptions for 123 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 40-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The linebacker had 12 tackles, 0.5 sacks and two forced fumbles against the Seattle Seahawks.

