Roundup: Allen still starter as Cam Newton rehabs foot

Cam Newton is still out. He's also still on the Panthers' active roster. After a weekend of speculation about Newton possibly being shut down for the rest of the season, Carolina coach Ron Rivera kept his comments brief regarding his quarterback situation for this week.

Kyle Allen will continue to start this week, and Newton will continue to rehab the foot injury that has sidelined him since Week 2.

"I have nothing to add," Rivera then said. "... I don't know who's talking. But we're not talking. I know that much."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday there's still no timetable for Newton's return. It's still possible that his ailing foot will force him to injured reserve, which would officially end what has been a lost season for the former MVP. But with his team in the thick of the wildcard hunt at 5-3, Newton might prefer to wait things out in hopes of eventually being cleared. Rivera reiterated he had nothing to add when asked if he and the franchise QB spoke Monday morning.

On Sunday, Allen won for the fifth time in six tries. The second-year QB threw a pair of touchdowns and completed 17 of 32 passes for 232 yards against the Titans. He's now thrown nine TDs to just four INTs on the season.

Carolina will square off with the NFC North-leading Packers this weekend in Green Bay.

Here is other NFL news we're monitoring Monday:

» Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson aggravated his abdomen injury Sunday against the Bears and Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that Jackson will get more tests on the injury during the team's bye week, per The Athletic.

» Titans coach Mike Vrabel said it's possible that cornerback Malcolm Butler (wrist) will miss the rest of the season. Rapoport reported Sunday that Butler broke his wrist during Tennessee's loss to the Panthers.

» Free agent safety D.J. Swearinger is working out for the Raiders today, per Rapoport.

» Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he expects tight end O.J. Howard to return this week. Howard missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury.

Arians added that running back Ronald Jones will remain the starter in Week 10 against the Cardinals. Jones ran for 67 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.