Adam Gase: 'Can't be embarrassed by this (expletive)'

Adam Gase isn't easily embarrassed, apparently.

Following the New York Jets' 26-18 loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins, Gase was asked if losing to a tanking team was embarrassing.

"It's the NFL. You can't be embarrassed by this s---," the coach shot back.

Luckily for him plenty of Jets fans are embarrassed enough by the performance for everyone.

The Jets gained 75 yards and a touchdown on the first 11 plays of the game. On the next 52, they earned 241 yards and zero TDs.

Sam Darnold isn't making strides under Gase, and the offense is a mismash of inconsistency, poor play calls, and a lack of execution.

It's beating a dead horse at this point to underscore how big of a disappointment Gang Green has been under Gase this season. Entering the season with hopes of at least competing for a playoff spot have cratered with a loss to a team actively trying to tank its season.

The loss pushed the Jets to 1-7, the seventh time in franchise history New York has started 1-7 or worse -- first such start since 2014 (finished 4-12).

"We're 1-7. Everybody -- you feel like crap," Gase said. "You don't put in all this time and effort to come out here and lose. We've got to get things fixed. That's what they know. That's what I told them. That what other guys in the locker room are saying the same thing."

With the way it's heading in New York, Gase could be one-and-done with Gang Green unless things turn around quickly, which would be hard to fathom after Sunday's performance.