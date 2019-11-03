ATN Podcast: 2019 Week 9 recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap every game that happened in Week 9 starting with the Chiefs pulling a big win off against the Vikings (3:39) and a missed field goal for the Colts that will keep Vinatieri up at night. (9:44). The Chargers pulled off a big win against the Packers (30:45) and the heroes react to the Browns' (56:09) and Jets' losses (1:02:58). The heroes close the show by recapping the Ravens steamrolling over the Patriots on Sunday night. (01:15:23)

