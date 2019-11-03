Giants' Sterling Shepard re-enters concussion protocol

Sterling Shepard is back in concussion protocol.

After the receiver passed tests late in the week, the New York Giants announced Sunday that Shepard wouldn't play in Monday night's tilt against the Dallas Cowboy and will continue concussion protocol.

"He practiced fully this week and was limited with no contact the two weeks before that," coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement, via the team's official website. "He told [Sr. VP Medical Services/Head Athletic Trainer] Ronnie [Barnes] last evening [Saturday] he didn't feel well and was sent for examination and evaluation. When he arrived for work this morning, he still did not feel well. At that point, the decision was made to continue in the concussion protocol."

Shepard missed the past three games since suffering his latest concussion in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. He was cleared to play on Friday by an independent neurologist.

With symptoms returning, the fourth-year pro will sit again.

The news is a sad blow for Big Blue's dynamic receiver who has dealt with multiple concussions in his career. The latest setback could portend an elongated absence to ensure he's completely past the concussion problem. At the very least, the 2-6 Giants should take a cautious approach with their young wideout.