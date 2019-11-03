Patrick Mahomes (knee) held out of Vikings-Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes will miss at least one more week.

The Kansas City Chiefs officially ruled out the quarterback for Sunday's tilt against the Minnesota Vikings.

Mahomes was listed as questionable after getting in limited practice reps all week. The reigning NFL MVP dislocated his kneecap in the Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos.

The initial timeline on Mahomes' recovery was that he'd miss at least three games. The QB getting in practice reps could signal he'll return before that timetable, but will miss his second game on Sunday.

Matt Moore will get his second straight start. Veteran signal-caller Chad Henne, who was taken off IR this week, will be the backup.

The Chiefs will also be without DE Frank Clark, CB Kendall Fuller, RB Darwin Thompson, OL Eric Fisher, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and DE Alex Okafor. In better news for K.C., defensive tackle Chris Jones is active, which could be huge against Dalvin Cook and the Vikings' run game.

For Minnesota, receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) is officially active.