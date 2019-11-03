Steelers RB James Conner (shoulder) out vs. Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll without their top running back Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

James Conner is out of the Week 9 tilt due to a shoulder injury.

The running back was listed as doubtful to play heading into the weekend after missing practice all week. Conner was injured late in the Steelers' victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

With fellow running back Benny Snell (knee) also out, the Steelers will lean on Jaylen Samuels heavily out of the backfield. Pittsburgh promoted running back Tony Brooks to the 53-man roster on Saturday to provide depth along with Trey Edmunds.