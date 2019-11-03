Injuries: Adam Thielen optimistic he'll play vs. Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is optimistic that he can play against the Kansas City Chiefs today, but will work out before the game so the team can make sure he's not at risk of aggravating the injury, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Thielen suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago against Detroit.

In seven games this season, Thielen has 27 receptions for 391 yards and six touchdown catches.

Other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 9 games:

» Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) will not play against the Jaguars in London. He's officially inactive. Right tackle Tytus Howard (knee), who was a game-time decision, is active.

» Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle/thigh) is expected to play against the New England Patriots and cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) would also return.

» Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks saw a concussion specialist during the team's bye week, Rapoport reports. A source tells Rapoport the visit was "positive" and the hope is Cook's latest concussion won't require a long-term recovery, but the team will be cautious.

» Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, is expected to play against the Tennessee Titans, a source tells Rapoport.

» Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) is expected to play against the Oakland Raiders, per Rapoport.

» The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted wide receiver Michael Walker for today's game against the Houston Texans, a move made necessary by the status of wide receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder/neck). Westbrook won't play and is official inactive. Cornerback D.J. Hayden (neck/shoulder) is also inactive.

» The Kansas City Chiefs have a few other key injuries besides just quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Defensive end Frank Clark (neck) is unlikely to play and if he does, he'll be extremely limited. Meanwhile, with two full practices this week, defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) is in good position to return, Rapoport reports.

» New England Patriots running back James White, who popped up on the injury report Friday, suffered a toe injury that was described as very minor, according to Rapoport. He was still listed as questionable for tonight's game against Baltimore.

» Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, out with an abdomen injury since Week 2, is pushing to play today against the Chicago Bears, a source tells Rapoport. Head coach Doug Pederson has said he's optimistic Jackson will play. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) is likely to play as well.