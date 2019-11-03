Injuries: Adam Thielen officially active vs. Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was optimistic that he could play against the Kansas City Chiefs today and he will as he's officially active.

Thielen suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago against Detroit.

In seven games this season, Thielen has 27 receptions for 391 yards and six touchdown catches.

Other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 9 games:

» Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) will not play against the Jaguars in London. He's officially inactive. Right tackle Tytus Howard (knee), who was a game-time decision, is active.

» New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will not play in Monday's game against the Cowboys and continue in concussion protocol.

» Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle/thigh) is expected to play against the New England Patriots and cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) would also return.

» Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks saw a concussion specialist during the team's bye week, Rapoport reports. A source tells Rapoport the visit was "positive" and the hope is Cook's latest concussion won't require a long-term recovery, but the team will be cautious.

» Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, is officially active against the Tennessee Titans.

» Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) is expected to play against the Oakland Raiders, per Rapoport.

» The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted wide receiver Michael Walker for today's game against the Houston Texans, a move made necessary by the status of wide receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder/neck). Westbrook won't play and is official inactive. Cornerback D.J. Hayden (neck/shoulder) is also inactive.

» Patrick Mahomes is officially inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs and Matt Moore will start for the second week in a row. Defensive end Frank Clark (neck) is also inactive along with offensive tackle Eric Fisher, defensive end Alex Okafor and cornerback Kendall Fuller. Meanwhile, with two full practices this week, defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) is official active.

» New England Patriots running back James White, who popped up on the injury report Friday, suffered a toe injury that was described as very minor, according to Rapoport. He was still listed as questionable for tonight's game against Baltimore.

» Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, out with an abdomen injury since Week 2, is pushing to play today against the Chicago Bears, and he is officially active. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) is also active.

» Washington Redskins safety Deshazor Everett is inactive Sunday against the Bills, but the team also announced he signed a three-year contract extension. Also inactive are tight end Vernon Davis, running back Chris Thompson and quarterback Case Keenum, as rookie first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins will get his first start.

» Standout defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, offensive lineman Ben Jones and tight end Delanie Walker are all inactive Sunday for the Tennessee Titans.

» Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir is inactive for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

» Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, but so too is reserve running back Benny Snell, backup quarterback Paxton Lynch and guard Ramon Foster.

» For the first time this season, New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon is active.