Roundup: Chiefs add Henne, likely to start Moore

A certain Chiefs quarterback is returning, but it's not Patrick Mahomes.

Chad Henne, the Kansas City backup before he was sidelined with a fractured ankle in the preseason, has been added to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Activating Henne is a sign that Mahomes (knee) will be out another week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport adds. The plan currently is for Matt Moore to start for a second week in a row, though Mahomes will work out before Sunday's game and see how things progress.

In corresponding moves to Henne's activation, quarterback Kyle Shurmur, who was previously promoted from the practice squad to back up Matt Moore last week, has been waived. Defensive tackle Joey Ivie has been promoted to the active roster and offensive tackle Greg Senat has been placed on injured reserve.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Saturday:

» The Tennessee Titans have activated kicker Ryan Succop to the active roster off injured reserve and subsequently released kicker Cody Parkey. Succop has been dealing with a knee injury, but is set to take back the kicking duties. The team also announced defensive back Josh Kalu has been added to the roster and waived cornerback Tye Smith. Right tackle Jack Conklin was added to the injury report due to illness and is questionable for Sunday and cornerback Chris Milton (calf) has been downgraded to out.

» Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison, whose brother was shot and killed in Alabama on Sunday night, has been ruled out, the team announced on Saturday, for the upcoming game versus the Titans.

» Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, the team announced on Saturday.

» New England Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) has been downgraded to out versus the Ravens on Sunday, the team announced.

» The Chicago Bears have signed linebacker James Vaughters from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced on Saturday. In a corresponding move, tight end Bradley Sowell was released. Linebacker Isaiah Irving (quad) has also been ruled out for Sunday's game.