Packers LB Za'Darius Smith cited for possession, speeding

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith is set to appear in court next week stemming from a pair of citations handed down in September.

According to court documents, Smith was cited for speeding and possession of marijuana/synthetic marijuana following a traffic stop in Racine County, Wisconsin on Sept. 29. The documents also note that Smith was going 21 mph over the speed limit.

In a statement from the NFL on Friday regarding Smith's case, a spokesperson stated: "We will review the matter."

His hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Nov. 7 at the Racine County Courthouse.

Smith, 27, is in the midst of one of the most productive seasons of his five-year career, forming a devastating pass-rushing tandem with fellow LB Preston Smith. He has racked up eight sacks, 25 combined tackles and 15 QB hits, and has started all eight games for the Packers this season.