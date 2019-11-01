Week 9 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Week 9 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 12 Sunday games.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Texans: OUT: WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion), C Greg Mancz (concussion), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: T Tytus Howard (knee), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder)

Jaguars: OUT: LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB D.J. Hayden (neck, shoulder), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder).

Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills

Reskins: OUT: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), QB Case Keenum (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe); QUESTIONABLE: DT Treyvon Hester (elbow)

Bills: OUT: LB Maurice Alexander (knee) ; QUESTIONABLE: S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder).

Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers

Titans: OUT: DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), C Ben Jones (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Chris Milton

Panthers: OUT: T Greg Little (concussion), QB Cam Newton (foot); QUESTIONABLE: LB Mario Addison (not injury related), LB Christian Miller (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder).

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs

Vikings: QUESTIONABLE: WR Adam Thielen (hamstring)

Chiefs: OUT: G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin), DE Alex Okafor (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DE Frank Clark (neck), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Chris Jones (groin), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee).

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Jets: OUT: WR Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck, hip), LB C.J. Mosley (groin); DOUBTFUL: LB Neville Hewitt; QUESTIONABLE: T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring)

Dolphins: OUT: CB Ken Webster (ankle); DOUBTFUL: S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee); QUESTIONABLE: S Walt Aikens (hip), CB Ryan Lewis (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle), T J'Marcus Webb (quadricep).

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

Bears: OUT: LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep)

Eagles: OUT: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), T Jason Peters (knee); QUESTIONABLE: WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin).

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Colts: OUT: WR T.Y. Hilton (calf); DOUBTFUL: CB Pierre Desir (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: S Malik Hooker (knee), DE Justin Houston (calf)

Steelers: OUT: G Ramon Foster (concussion), RB Benny Snell (knee); DOUBTFUL: RB James Conner; QUESTIONABLE: FB Roosevelt Nix (knee).

Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

Lions: OUT: S Tracy Walker (knee); DOUBTFUL: DT Mike Daniels (foot); QUESTIONABLE: RB Tra Carson (hamstring), G Graham Glasgow (back), DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), DT A'Shawn Robinson (knee), CB Darius Slay (hamstring)

Raiders: QUESTIONABLE: DT P.J. Hall (shoulder), WR Dwayne Harris (foot), S Erik Harris (illness), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), T Andre James (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (groin).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks

Buccaneers: OUT: TE O.J. Howard (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: TE Cameron Brate (ribs)

Seahawks: DOUBTFUL: S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), S Delano Hill (elbow), DT Quinton Jefferson (oblique).

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Browns: OUT: TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion), DT Daniel Ekuale (calf), S Eric Murray (knee), S Damarious Randall (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: T Kendall Lamm (knee)

Broncos: OUT: CB Bryce Callahan (foot), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), S Will Parks (hand); QUESTIONABLE: DE DeMarcus Walker (shoulder).

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Chargers

Packers: QUESTIONABLE: WR Davante Adams (toe), TE Robert Tonyan (hip)

Chargers: OUT: DT Cortez Broughton (illness); DOUBTFUL: DT Justin Jones (shoulder), DT Brandon Mebane (knee), S Roderic Teamer (groin); QUESTIONABLE: WR Geremy Davis (hamstring).

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaquille Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), RB James White (toe)

Ravens: QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh), CB Maurice Canady (thigh), S Bennett Jackson (ankle), G Patrick Mekari (back), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), S Earl Thomas (knee).