NFL fines Steelers, Tomlin for violating injury report policy

The NFL fined the Pittsburgh Steelers $75,000 and coach Mike Tomlin $25,000 for violating the league's injury report policy by not accurately listing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the practice report prior to the team's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

The Steelers are not commenting at this time, Pelissero added.

Roethlisberger left the Week 2 game against Seattle with an injury to his right elbow, one that forced him to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

Big Ben did not practice on the Wednesday leading up to Week 2 for non-injury related reasons (resting veteran), according to the team's injury report. Roethlisberger returned to practice fully on Thursday and Friday, per the report, his placement on the injury report listed as "not injury related." Roethlisberger was not listed as out, doubtful or questionable on Pittsburgh's final injury report of the week.

Roethlisberger was placed on injured reserve on Sep. 16.