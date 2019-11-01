Seahawks claim receiver Josh Gordon off waivers

One day after being released off of New England's injured reserve, Josh Gordon has landed in the NFC West.

Gordon was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed the pickup to reporters.

Seattle was No. 28 in the waiver order.

Carroll said the veteran wide receiver won't play Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He's a unique talent," Carroll told reporters. "Next week we'll take a look and see what he looks like. He's done a lot of good stuff, made a lot of good plays. We'll find out more next week. He won't have anything to do with this game."

The Seahawks released veteran linebacker Dekoda Watson in a corresponding move, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In just over a season with the Patriots, Gordon played in 17 games, hauled in 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns and earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of New England's Super Bowl LIII champion squad.

But after the receiver suffered a lower leg injury in New England's Week 6 win over the New York Giants, the Patriots moved Gordon to injured reserve with the intention of releasing him after the trade deadline. On Thursday, New England officially released Gordon from IR, freeing him up to be claimed by any team on waivers.

"I don't know physically how he's doing right now other than that he's OK, is what we've heard," Carroll said.

Though he won't factor into the Seahawks' Week 9 matchup against the Bucs, Gordon should be available, health-permitting, for Seattle's Week 10 clash against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Gordon will join a receiving corps already led by Tyler Lockett, rookie D.K. Metcalf and Jaron Brown.

"He's a big-play guy. He's been able to really stretch the field," Carroll added. "Those that I know that have worked with him and coached him, they rave about his talent and his playmaking ability."