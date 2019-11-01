3 things to watch for in Texans-Jaguars in London

The Jaguars are technically the home team for Sunday's game with the Texans in London. They probably have a bit of home field advantage anyway. No NFL team has played at Wembley Stadium more than Jacksonville, which will make the trip overseas for the seventh consecutive season. Houston, conversely, is making its first appearance across the pond, leaving Green Bay as the only team left to not make the trek.

The Jags are 3-3 in London. More importantly, they're 4-4 in 2019, just one game back of the Texans, who beat them in Week 2, 13-12. Much has changed since then. Jalen Ramsey is gone. J.J. Watt is out. Gardner Minshew's mustache has been shaven. (Just kidding.) But the rookie quarterback's emergence has turned Jacksonville's season around.

Deshaun Watson, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The AFC South showdown is the league's last in London this season. It certainly isn't least. This is only the fifth matchup out of 28 in which both teams are at least .500. Both teams need it in a playoff race where 10 teams are within 2.5 games of one other, and in a division where only one win separates all four teams.

The Texans have won 14 of the past 18 meetings between the two teams, including the last four. A fifth straight would cement the 2019 tiebreaker over their division foe.

A bullseye on Watson

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney first elicited the Jordan-Watson comparison, memorably stating prior to the 2017 NFL Draft that passing on Watson would be akin to passing on Jordan. The city of Chicago, now home to Mitchell Trubisky, is laughing and crying at the same time. Watson, who went No. 12 overall behind the Bears' QB and Patrick Mahomes, is in the short conversation for MVP halfway through the season.

His 21 touchdowns lead the league, and he's managed to improve his accuracy while reducing a dramatically high sack rate from 2018. After leading the Texans to a comeback win over the Raiders last week, Jon Gruden said his athleticism was reminiscent of Jordan's. Watson doesn't have a "Flu Game" on his resume, but his eye was swollen shut last week after he was kicked in the face -- naturally, while throwing a touchdown. He's been practicing with a visor and might wear one versus the Jaguars. It's a team he's 3-0 against, though he's not thrown more than one touchdown in any of the meetings.

Minshew Mania continues ... for now?

Minshew made his first career start in Week 2 in Houston. Will Sunday in London be his last of the season? Nick Foles is scheduled to come off injured reserve next week, and there are $30.7 million reasons why he'd be reinserted as the starter one he's ready. Minshew has made a compelling case in his absence, however.

The Mike Leach disciple has arguably been the NFL best offensive rookie while leading Jacksonville to four wins in six games since losing to the Texans. Moreover, his pristine 13:2 TD-INT ratio is the fourth-best in the league, behind guys like Wilson, Rodgers and Mahomes. Rookie QBs have historically struggled in international games, with none of the six starters throwing more than one touchdown. Minshew has thrown at least two five times this season. He's played so well that Jags coach Doug Marrone figures to have a tough decision to make after next week's bye whether or not Minshew guides them to a third consecutive win.

Power versus power outage

The Jaguars' rushing offense ranks fifth in the NFL. So does the Texans' rushing defense. The latter will be without Watt, whose numbers weren't on par with previous seasons but presence still commanded constant double teams. The Texans, as you would expect, haven't been nearly the same team over the years when the perennial All-Pro is out of the lineup. Houston will likely lean on a committee of defenders to fill the void.

Watt's torn pectoral muscle came at a particularly bad time, as Leonard Fournette is in the midst of a renaissance season. The Jaguars bell cow is second in the NFL with 791 rushing yards. He also remains one of the toughest players to tackle, leading the league in yards after contact (626), per Pro Football Focus. The Texans have yet to allow a 100-yard rusher. Things could get especially interesting in the red zone, as Fournette has just one touchdown.