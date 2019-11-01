Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes questionable vs. Vikings

Could Patrick Mahomes play on Sunday afternoon just under three weeks after dislocating his kneecap? Kansas City's injury designation of the quarterback on Friday opens up that possibility.

Mahomes was listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday after being limited in practice all week.

Ahead of last week's game against the Green Bay Packers, Mahomes was a limited participant in practice before being officially ruled out on the Friday before the matchup. On this Friday, the QB still has a real shot of playing this weekend.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid would not take questions about Mahomes' availability during his Friday presser, instead telling reporters that he "would see how he is" and let the injury designation speak for itself. Reid did say Mahomes "did good" in practice this week.

If Mahomes can't go, it will be veteran backup Matt Moore filling once again. Moore was a dutiful fill-in against Green Bay, throwing for 267 yards and two scores in a one-score loss.

All week, Mahomes has had a reported "outside chance" of playing against Minnesota. Friday's designation doesn't make the QB's availability any more or less certain for Kansas City or for its opponent, who must still scheme for the possibility of the reigning MVP suiting up on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the Chiefs' injury report, three starting defenders are also questionable to go vs. Minnesota after sitting out multiple games: DE Frank Clark (neck), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb) and DT Chris Jones (groin).