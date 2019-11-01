Broncos placing QB Joe Flacco (neck) on injured reserve

Joe Flacco's season is officially over.

The Denver Broncos placed the quarterback on injured reserve Friday due to a neck injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The move was expected with Flacco expected to miss six weeks after hurting his neck in the Week 8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With Denver sitting at 2-6, it didn't make sense for Flacco to take up a roster spot through his rehab.

Brandon Allen, who has never taken a regular-season snap, gets the start Sunday for the Broncos against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns. Denver promoted Brett Rypien off the practice squad to serve as the backup.

Allen, a former sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, appears in line to get several starts as the Broncos wait for second-round rookie Drew Lock to come off IR. Denver is tentatively expected to have Lock begin practicing after the team's Week 10 bye.

With Flacco done for the year, Denver will take a look at their young signal-callers before once again re-evaluating the quarterback position in the offseason. Flacco is due $20.25 million in 2020, none of it guaranteed. It's possible the 34-year-old played his final down in Denver.