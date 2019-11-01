49ers introduce Member Inclusive Menu for 2020 season

The San Francisco 49ers are now the first sports team to include concessions in all season ticket memberships as the franchise continues to be at the forefront of stadium innovation.

The Member Inclusive Menu will debut with the 2020 NFL season and feature 15 of the most popular food and non-alcoholic beverage items available at 49ers games. The team has worked with Levy, its hospitality partner, and its technology and analytics company E15 Group to curate the menu offerings and enhance the fan experience.

"The development of our Member Inclusive Menu came from our desire to align thousands of pieces of fan feedback with operations, data, and analytics," 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement. "Our fan surveys, and those reflecting the entirety of the NFL, show that the food service experience is a key driver of fan satisfaction. That insight helped lead us to this new model as a way to increase value for our Members while providing them with the most seamless concessions experience in all of sports."

The Member Inclusive Menu will simplify the concession-going experience for Season Ticket Members at Levi's Stadium. This will only be available to Season Ticket Members and their guests. Single game and secondary market ticket buyers will continue to purchase food and beverages separately.

Here is a sample of the items on the menu:

Food: Chicken tenders, hot dogs (beef and vegan), sausages and hot links, nachos (regular and loaded), fries (regular and garlic), pretzels, popcorn, peanuts, candies

Beverages: Pepsi products, Aquafina water, Peet's Coffee, hot chocolate

49ers Season Ticket Members will receive additional details about their personal Inclusive Menu ticking plan for the 2020 season in the coming weeks. The 49ers Membership Services team will reach out directly to Season Ticket Members to share additional information in the coming weeks about this new service and the analytics team will continue to surveying guests about their preferences ahead of the 2020 season.

"Attending to the needs of our fans is always our top priority at Levi's Stadium," 49ers VP of stadium operations and Levi's Stadium GM Jim Mercurio said, via a press release. "We understand the challenge ahead of us given this has never been tried at this scale and/or in a venue this size. We are leveraging our expertise, and that of partners like Levy, as well as industry best practices to design a smooth fan experience. We will continue optimizing that experience over time."