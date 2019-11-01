Injuries: Eagles 'optimistic' DJax plays vs. Bears

DeSean Jackson could finally make his return to the Philadelphia Eagles' lineup.

Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Jackson is on track to play Sunday versus the Chicago Bears.

"I'm optimistic that he'll go," Pederson said, via Jeff McLane of Philly Inquirer.

Pederson added that the Eagles would see how Jackson gets through Friday's practice and feels over the weekend before making a final decision on his availability.

Jackson has been out since Week 2 after suffering what the team has termed an abdomen injury. The veteran wideout was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Jackson's potential return would bring a much-needed field-stretching element that an Eagles offense has sorely missed. The 32-year-old had eight receptions for 154 yards, including two bombs for touchdowns in Week 1. Since his absence, Carson Wentz's offense has lacked explosive plays in the passing game.

Other injury news we are tracking Friday:

» The Houston Texans got some good news on the offensive line. NFL Network's James Palmer reported from London that tackles Laremy Tunsil (shoulder), who was limited yesterday, and Tytus Howard (knee), who was a full participant Thursday, are both practicing.

» The New York Jets place linebacker Blake Cashman on injured reserve, the team announced Friday. Tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring), defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder) and linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck/knee) were all limited in practice. Safety Jamal Adams had his foot stepped on in Thursday's practice but is OK.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says wideout O.J. Howard is the only player ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle.