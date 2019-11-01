Adam Thielen feels 'good' as he works back from injury

Adam Thielen got in a second straight limited practice on Thursday as he attempts to return from a hamstring injury that kept him out a week ago.

The Minnesota Vikings receiver said he feels good but didn't declare himself certain to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I feel good, I feel like it's progressed," Thielen said Thursday of his hamstring injury, via the team's official website. "I'll know more after practice, and I'll be able to kind of judge where I'm at after practice (Thursday), and Friday, Saturday and really, Sunday before the game."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported last week that while Thielen would miss the Week 8 tilt, the hamstring issue wasn't something that the team considered a long-term problem for the Pro Bowl receiver.

For Thielen, it's about getting to a place where he can manage the injury.

"In this league, it's all about being close to 100 percent on game day," Thielen added. "Luckily, I've got three more days to get to that point."

Soft-tissue injuries like hamstrings are tricky. A tender hamstring can easily become a pulled hamstring if pushed too hard too soon. If Thielen isn't past the phase where he could make it worse by playing, the Vikings could play it safe with the star wideout. Getting in some practice reps this week, however, could portend to Thielen suiting up versus K.C.

We'll have a better idea of Thielen's status after Friday's practice.