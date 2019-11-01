Von Miller hopes QB Allen can be Broncos' Minshew

Von Miller hopes Minshew Mania comes to Mile High this week -- sort of.

Miller isn't pining for the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, but rather hopes that his own newb signal-caller, Brandon Allen, could have the same influence on the waning Denver Broncos that Gardner Minshew had for the Jags.

"Quarterbacks break out every year, because it's the National Football League," Miller said Thursday, via the Denver Post. "Everybody here has talent, it doesn't matter the string, and everybody's been 'the man' at some point. They just have to harness that energy.

"Gardner Minshew, no one knew he was going to have the type of year he's having right now, but he got a chance and he took advantage of it. I'm hoping for some of the same magic to happen with Brandon."

Allen has not taken a regular-season snap. His preseason action has just been OK, including throwing zero touchdowns on 69 attempts with the Rams earlier this year. Allen was "the man" at Arkansas, starting three seasons and compiling 7,463 yards and 64 TDs, including 3,440 yards and 30 touchdowns his senior season in 2015. Allen, like Minshew, was a sixth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016, but never worked his way up the depth chart.

The Broncos quarterback takes over an offense that has been painful to watch this season, ranking 28th in points per game, 27th in passing and 16th in rushing under Joe Flacco.

Facing a Cleveland Browns defense led by Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Olivier Vernon, et al. could make life difficult in Allen's first career start.

During Flacco's struggles this season, Broncos fans could be heard calling for any and every option to replace the veteran. Sunday afternoon they get their wish.