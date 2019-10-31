Injuries: Tom Brady (shoulder) taken off injury report

Below are the notable injuries from Thursday's injury reports:

» New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not listed on the injury report Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday with a right shoulder issue. Among those who were limited on Thursday were: RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel/chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest/shoulder), TEs Ryan Izzo (concussion) and Matt LaCosse (knee) and G Shaq Mason (ankle).

» Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was limited for the second straight day on Thursday, while receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) was upgraded to a full participant. Defensive tackle P.J. Hall (shoulder) was added to the injury report.

» Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey did not practice for the second consecutive day with a shoulder injury. Rookie receiver A.J. Brown (groin) was added to the injury report and limited in practice.

» Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and left tackle Russell Okung (calf) were full participants Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

» Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) was a full participant in practice after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) were limited again. Defensive end Frank Clark remains sidelined by a neck injury.

» Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (knee) recently underwent surgery to trim his meniscus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source on Thursday. Rapoport added it was a minor procedure that should keep him out two to three weeks.

Steelers running back James Conner (shoulder) and guard Ramon Foster (concussion) did not practice again, while center Maurkice Pouncey (calf) was a full participant after not practicing Wednesday.

» Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (concussion) was limited again, while running backs Adrian Peterson (ankle) and Chris Thompson (toe) missed practice for the second straight day.

» Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) was limited for the second straight day.

» Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), guard Brandon Brooks (illness) and tackle Jason Peters (knee) did not practice Thursday, while receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) were limited.

» New York Jets safety Jamal Adams was added to the injury report with a foot injury and was limited on Thursday. Multiple players did not practice: WR Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder), LB Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow) and safety Rontez Miles (neck/hip). Among those limited were: LT Kelvin Beachum (ankle), TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) and OL Brian Winters (shoulder/knee).